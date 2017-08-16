Longs man arrested for fatal April 30 shooting at Horry County club

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Longs man has been arrested for murder for a fatal shooting at a club in the Finklea area of Horry County on April 30, police confirm.

Dimnique Bellamy, 23, was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting, according to a police news release. The shooting happened at the PNR Club on April 30, 2017, and the victim was previously identified by the coroner as Laquint Oneal Boyd, 37, of Loris.

A witness told police two men arguing outside the club began shooting at each other. A security guard then began shooting at the men, according to the police report. The men left in a red Dodge Charger and a silver Nissan Altima. When one of the men fired shots from the window of the Charger, the security guard fired back.

Bellamy was apprehended without incident in Little River, and is detained at the Horry County Detention Center, charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

