VIDEO: Shark jumps out of ocean to catch fish in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Talk about jumping the shark!

Viewer Lisa Malachowski sent us a wild video of a shark feeding on some fish in the ocean off Surfside Beach. The fish keep jumping to get away from it, so it follows suit and jumps high out of the water in pursuit of its meal.

Malachowski said she was walking along the beach at 5th Avenue North near the Surfside Beach pier when she saw a group of beach-goers watching a group of fish jumping in and out of the water. She managed to pull out her phone and capture video right as a the shark went flying.

Malachowski said lifeguards began clearing everyone out of water after seeing the shark. She added that she's going to stick to pools for the remainder of her vacation.

Tim Handsel, the director of Husbandry at Ripley's Aquarium, said that while it's too far away to make a positive identification, it appears to be a Blacktip shark or Spinner shark. Both of these are coastal sharks that are common to the Carolina coast, and are frequently caught by both surf and pier anglers. The majority of the adult Blacktip and Spinner sharks found in our waters are about 5 to 6 feet in length, Handsel said.

Check out the video above, and watch until the end! You’ll see the acrobatic shark flip out of the water at about the 13-second mark.

