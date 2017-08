The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to produce dangerous heat through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service placed our area under a Heat Advisory Wednesday with heat indices expected to climb above 105°! The actual temperatures will be around 90° but the summertime mugginess will make it feel considerably hotter.

Heat advisories will likely be needed each afternoon through the end of the week. Expect the hottest weather from early afternoon into the evening. It's during this time that heat indices will likely surpass 105° with a few spots as high as 110°.

We catch a small break by the weekend as clouds increase and we begin to see a few more afternoon storms. Even into the weekend though, heat indices will remain above 100°.