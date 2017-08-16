Train hits, kills pedestrian in Florence - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Train hits, kills pedestrian in Florence

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Florence Wednesday morning.  (Source: Raycom Media) A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Florence Wednesday morning.  (Source: Raycom Media)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A train hit and killed a pedestrian in Florence Wednesday morning.

According to Lieutenant Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department, it happened on the railroad line adjacent to Church Street near the intersection of Evans Street at 7:16 a.m.

FPD, the Florence County Coroner’s Office CSX investigators are investigating.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly