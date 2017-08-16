Darlington police seek suspects in gas station armed robbery

Work is being done to improve runways at an airport many of you use. Right now, crews are busy digging up and dismantling old infrastructure at the Florence Airport. Old water piping is being brought up to date, after the old system became inadequate.More >>
Work is being done to improve runways at an airport many of you use. Right now, crews are busy digging up and dismantling old infrastructure at the Florence Airport. Old water piping is being brought up to date, after the old system became inadequate.More >>
A new development that is proposed to be built near Market Common is set for a conceptual review this week by the Community Appearance Board. Plans for The Lively at Market Common were submitted to the city this week and presented before the Community Appearance Board yesterday.More >>
A new development that is proposed to be built near Market Common is set for a conceptual review this week by the Community Appearance Board. Plans for The Lively at Market Common were submitted to the city this week and presented before the Community Appearance Board yesterday.More >>
Police in Darlington are looking for three men who robbed a Sav-Way on Lamar Highway.More >>
Police in Darlington are looking for three men who robbed a Sav-Way on Lamar Highway.More >>
Gunnar Deas is gearing up to hear back to school at Ocean Bay Middle. Before he does he's attending summer school at the Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Foundation's Summer Camp.More >>
Gunnar Deas is gearing up to hear back to school at Ocean Bay Middle. Before he does he's attending summer school at the Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Foundation's Summer Camp.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.More >>
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is has been sentenced.More >>
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.More >>
As of Wednesday morning, it's been retweeted more than 1.2 million times and has 3 million likes. Twitter said it's the most likes for a tweet ever.More >>
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.More >>
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.More >>
Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.More >>
Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.More >>