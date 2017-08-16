Darlington police seek suspects in gas station armed robbery

Police in Darlington are looking for three men who robbed a Sav-Way on Lamar Highway. (Source: DPD)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Police in Darlington are looking for three men involved in a robbery at a Sav-Way on Lamar Highway.

According to a news release, one of the men was wearing a mask and was armed with a gun when he entered the store and took the cash register. The other two men waited outside in an older model vehicle with North Carolina tags.

Police ask you to call 843-398-4026 with information.

