An additional $4.5 million going towards Florence Regional Airport improvements

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Work is being done to improve runways at an airport many of you use.

Right now, crews are busy digging up and dismantling old infrastructure at the Florence Airport.

Old water piping is being brought up to date after the old system became inadequate.

Airport staff said they noticed there was too much water beginning to pool on runways and grassy areas around runways, they also noticed small potholes forming.

FLO applied for an infrastructure grant and was awarded $4.5 million from the federal government to get everything up to speed.

“It will address a wildlife issue. Birds are attracted to ponds both for feeding and bathing, on top of that we have wildlife that come into our safety areas to either feed or graze. Pushing the water off and making it to where out terrain is dry will reduce the impact of wildlife in our infield and in our safety areas,” said Chief Public Safety Office Stephen Baily.

The infrastructure work will happen on both runways.

A few weeks ago, we told you the airport was building a new public safety building, that project, along with this water infrastructure project, means more than $7 million is at work improving the Florence Regional Airport.

