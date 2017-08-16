Developer proposes plan for new apartment complex near Market Common

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new development that is proposed to be built near Market Common is set for a conceptual review this week by the Community Appearance Board.

Plans for The Lively at Market Common were submitted to the city this week and presented before the Community Appearance Board yesterday. The city is expected to make recommendations on the plans during tomorrow’s meeting at 1:30 p.m.

The apartment complex is proposed to be built on the southwest corner of Farrow Parkway and Meyers Avenue. The plans include four apartment buildings, three of which have 224 multi-family units. The other building is planned to have 56 multi-family units. Some proposed features include parking garages, storage areas and a car wash building.

Planning Director Carol Coleman said this development has caused a lot of concern among people who already live in the Market Common area.

According to Coleman, the original plans called for a development that had townhouses, however the current plans include apartment complexes. Coleman said that current piece of land is part of a planned unit development (PUD) in the area and allows for apartment complexes – so zoning isn’t an issue.

"Anytime you say multi-family, people really have a lot of concern. I understand the density is worrisome, but the density does not exceed what was allowed in the PUD anyway,” said Coleman.

The issue that comes into play is deciding whether the plans fit in properly with the current image of the Market Common area.

The engineering company working with the developer is DDC Engineers. Coleman said she knows the developer has made a great effort to make the plans fit in very well with the Market Common style.

“When a developer comes in, even when they put a lot of effort into it, there are probably things they didn’t take into consideration – and I think the developers know that too,” said Coleman.

Mike Wooten, President of DDC Engineers, told WMBF news, “The client has worked very hard to ensure that the appearance of the project is in keeping with the high standards that had been set by the Market Common community and the Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board.”

Coleman said it is rare that a plan will be presented to the board and be passed after its first preliminary hearing.

“They’re going to take into account the fact that this is part of an existing community and how’s it going to fit in with an existing community and they’re going to do everything they can to make it the best development it can be,” she said.

Anything that is presented in front of the community appearance board must pass a preliminary hearing, preliminary final, and final.

The community appearance board meeting is tomorrow at 1:30 p.m.

