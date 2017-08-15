Full interview with mom who started Facebook group about vaccines for children

Gunnar Deas is gearing up to hear back to school at Ocean Bay Middle. Before he does he's attending summer school at the Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Foundation's Summer Camp.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.
Conway police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who used a fraudulent card to make several transactions at the area Walmart.
More than two dozen people were arrested recently on drug-related offenses following an undercover operation by members of the Horry County Police Department.
A 19-year-old man has died following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
Unless you're really out of the loop, you know we're right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don't protect yourself on August 21.
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.
