From the course to the classroom

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Gunnar Deas is gearing up to hear back to school at Ocean Bay Middle. Before he does he's attending summer school at the Myrtle Beach Junior Golf Foundation's Summer Camp.

"We're learning about how you want to hit the ball. How it's gonna curve, the trajectory. Trying to assemble your lines in your stance. And how hard you want to hit it," said Gunnar Deas.

Some of the lessons Gunnar is learning on the course, he can take back to the classroom next week.

"Golf is like you have to be disciplined. You gotta take your time. That's gonna help me in school. To take my time," said Deas.

JC Carbonell is taking his time to make sure Gunnar and other campers enjoy theirs. So they will want to continue playing when camp is over.

"Sure their gonna run into some tough times, but we hope that the education we give them as children lets them know to fight through those tough times and persevere. And really take this game to their children and grandchildren in the future," said MBJGF Director of Development JC Carbonell.

The future is now for the game of golf with Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas becoming some new faces of the game. Some campers this week may be easy to recognize down the road.

"These junior (golfers) maybe don't realize it right away but their only five or six years away from being on the PGA Tour. With the work and dedication and the drive to do such. I really see some of our kids making it there very soon," said Carbonell.

