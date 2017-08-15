Conway police ask for public's help in locating woman accused of fraud

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information about this woman is asked to call police. (Source: CPD)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Conway police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who used a fraudulent card to make several transactions at the area Walmart.

According to a press release from the Conway Police Department, the fraud occurred at the Walmart at 2709 Church St., on June 21.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPD at (843) 248-1790.

