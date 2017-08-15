Undercover Horry County drug operation nets 28 arrests in area of Racepath Street

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) — More than two dozen people were arrested recently on drug-related offenses following an undercover operation by members of the Horry County Police Department.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the HCPD, the arrests happened on July 21 in the area near Racepath Street.

Undercover officers went to the area and bought a substance that ultimately tested positive for cocaine, according to Dotson.

In a separate operation, undercover agents sold counterfeit narcotics.

A total of 28 people were arrested over the course of the operation. Their names and charges are below:

Gerald Andrew Alter, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Justin Noel Altman, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Yermin Bardales Castro, of North Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Anthony Murece Frison, of Myrtle Beach – charged with attempting to possess drugs

Jason Edward Garrett, of Murrells Inlet - charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Matthew Ryan Gibson, of Surfside Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Desmond Malik Goings, of Conway, charged with simple possession of marijuana

Joseph Gordon, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Bryan James Harris, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

James Hegedus, of Myrtle Beach – charged with disorderly conduct

Roger Dale Hughes, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Duke Venie Jackson, of Myrtle Beach – charged with attempting to possess drugs, released 7/22 on $5,000

Lolitha Jacqueline Jones, of North Myrtle Beach - charged with attempting to possess drugs and possession of other controlled substances in schedule I to V, first offense; failure to appear and possession of less than one gram of ice, crank or crack cocaine, second offense; possessing any product that contains nine grams or more of ephedrine, pseudoephedrine, or phenylpropanolamine, their salts, isomers, or salts of isomers, or a combination of any of these substances; and possession of narcotics in schedule I LSD and schedule II cocaine, first offense

David Wendell Jordan, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

William Raymond Kratzer, of Shallotte, N.C. – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Eric M. Kirkpatrick, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

William Victor Loperena, of Myrtle Beach - charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt, possession of stolen property and being a fugitive

Brett Olofson, of Myrtle Beach - charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Calvin Otto Pigotte, of Myrtle Beach - charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Grayson Shawn Presley, of Indian Trail, N.C. – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Arsenio James Pyatt, of Surfside Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt, and breach of trust with fraudulent intent

Michael Anthony Ross, of Myrtle Beach – charged with public disorderly/public intoxication and resisting arrest

Ali Khalil Spivey, of Myrtle Beach – charged with manufacturing or possessing a Schedule I, II, III or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, first offense

Marlen London Tarasov, of Myrtle Beach – charged with attempting to possess drugs

Sandra Lee Taylor, of Myrtle Beach - charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt, and a fraudulent check under $500, first offense

Stacie Marie Thompson, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Robert Lee Webley, of North Myrtle Beach - charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

Gerardo Mosies Mendez Sanchez, of Myrtle Beach – charged with drugs-conspiracy and attempt

