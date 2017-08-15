FIRST ALERT: Gert goes away, three more system lined up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The action in the tropics continues with three additional systems that may form within the next week.

Hurricane Gert made it's closest pass to the east on Tuesday passing about 500 miles east of the Grand Strand. Gert will continue to race away from the US east coast through the end of the week.

Three large clusters of thunderstorms have rolled off the African coast over the last few days, and each of them have at least some chance of development.

Watch Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold's latest tropical update video for the latest model tracks on these systems.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.