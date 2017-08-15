Mother, son race to open bed and breakfast business by eclipse

Baxter's Brewhouse at 824 Prince St. The bed and breakfast hopes to open by Friday, Aug. 18. (Source: Meredith Helline)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - A mother and son duo is under deadline to get their newest business up and running by the Great American Eclipse.

With only six days left, they said they chose to create the only business of its kind in the Grand Strand.

"It's the only bed and brew in South Carolina, and really I believe it's the only bed and brew in the United States; it's the first of its kind," Baxter's Brewhouse co-founder Joseph Baxter said.

At 824 Prince St., in Georgetown, Baxter and his mother, Clare Reigart, are putting the finishing touches on her home, which is set to open by Friday, Aug. 18.

"I thought it'd be a good time to open, since people wanted to have rooms, and you know, they're really booking rooms between here and Charleston," Reigart said.

She has owned the house for 15 years and the bed and breakfast has been an idea she and her son have toyed with for a while.

The home still has furniture covered, as rooms are being painted and pictures hung. Still, Reigart said they will make it. Two out of three rooms are already booked for the solar eclipse.

"Georgetown rates are better than Charleston's," Baxter said.

In addition, he is perfecting three different beers he brews out of the house to serve at Georgetown's newest bed and breakfast. They are called Viscious Rust, Cloaked October and Side Chick.

Viscious Rust will be served on opening weekend.

"It's named after the old steel mill," Baxter said, adding that beer tastings are only available for guests.

Baxter said the city used to have 11 bed and breakfasts, but now only have three.

Besides a bed and breakfast brewery, Reigart said she'll take full advantage of her piano and her son's cooking skills.

She said to expect a lot of music coming from the family business, seeing as how she sings at her local church.

A retired Georgetown High School teacher, Reigart said her bed and breakfast will serve boiled peanuts and breakfast, and will be a great place to relax after exploring and eating around historic Georgetown.

Although the inn has a lot of specials to look forward to, Reigart said nothing will compare to the one on Aug. 21.

"On the back of my shirt it has the dates of other eclipses that have occurred, so yeah I'm really excited," she said with a smile.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.