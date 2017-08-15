UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old dies following Darlington shooting on Southern Pine Street

More than two dozen people were arrested recently on drug-related offenses following an undercover operation by members of the Horry County Police Department.More >>
A 19-year-old man has died following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.More >>
A mother and son duo is under deadline to get their newest business up and running by the Great American Eclipse.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be welcoming a brand new facility for the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
Chilton County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man in the area of Russell Do-It Center in Clanton.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.More >>
