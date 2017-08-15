UPDATE: Nineteen-year-old dies following Darlington shooting on Southern Pine Street

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A 19-year-old man has died following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Darlington, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

He added the name of the victim would be released pending notification of next of kin.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southern Pine Street at 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to DPD officials.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Darlington police at (843) 398-4026.

