Police seek information in Darlington shooting that injured one Monday afternoon

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – One person was injured during a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Darlington.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southern Pine Street at 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, according to DPD officials.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Darlington police at (843) 398-4026.

