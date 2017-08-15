Police seek information in Darlington shooting that injured one Monday afternoon

A mother and son duo is under deadline to get their newest business up and running by the Great American Eclipse.More >>
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Southern Pine Street at 4:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach could soon be welcoming a brand new facility for the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand.More >>
One of the teens who was reportedly involved in the alleged kidnapping attempt in Carolina Forest last week that law enforcement ultimately dubbed a “misguided prank” has been accused of sending a threatening video to 14-year-old girl.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Chilton County Sheriff's Office says they are searching for a man in the area of Russell Do-It Center in Clanton.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
