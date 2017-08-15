Teen involved in 'misguided prank' in Carolina Forest charged with sending threatening Snapchat video

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Image of the black Yukon as it is being chased through a Carolina Forest neighborhood after an alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: Dr. Barb Horn)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One of the teens who was reportedly involved in the alleged kidnapping attempt in Carolina Forest last week that law enforcement ultimately dubbed a “misguided prank” has been accused of sending a threatening video to 14-year-old girl.

An incident report from the Horry County Police Department stated the 16-year-old boy was charged Monday with unlawful communication.

Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the HCPD, confirmed the teen suspect was one of the juveniles inside a black Yukon who were driving through the Plantation Lakes neighborhood of Carolina Forest last week and telling children to get inside.

In this newest incident, police met with a mother at her home Juxa Drive on Friday after her daughter reportedly received a video “containing vulgar language, profanity and threats,” the report stated.

The mother said the video was in reference to the incident that happened in Plantation Lakes. According to Dotson, the clip was a Snapchat video that featured a laughing emoticon and the words “attempted kidnapping.”

According to the 14-year-old girl, she was at her sister’s gymnastics practice when a friend told her that a boy wanted to talk to her, the incident report stated.

The girl told her friend to give the boy her Snapchat screen name but not her cellphone number. The two reportedly exchanged text messages before he sent her the video.

After talking with the Juvenile Solicitor’s Office about possible charges, police then spoke to the suspect and his mother. The teen’s cellphone was taken into evidence and officers explained that a search warrant would be obtained for the device.

The suspect’s mother voluntarily signed a consent to search form for the phone, the report stated.

Both the suspect and his attorney came to the HCPD on Monday so the teen could be formally charged.

