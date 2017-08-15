CCU Announces 2017 Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame Class

The 2017 class will be inducted on November 11th.

Story courtesy of Coastal Carolina Athletics

CONWAY – The Coastal Carolina Department of Athletics announced David Anderson (baseball), Marie Matrka (women’s tennis), Anthony Meo (baseball), Josh Norman (football) and Frank Talotta (baseball) as the members of the George F. “Buddy” Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017. The induction ceremony will be Nov. 11, prior to the Chanticleers’ home football contest with Troy.

David Anderson

Baseball, 2007-09

Lexington, S.C. (White Knoll HS)

Voted to the Big South All-Decade Team (2000-09).

Named third team All-American in 2009 by Collegiate Baseball, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), CollegeBaseballInsider.com and Ping! Baseball.

Selected Big South Baseball Player of the Year in 2009 and earned a total of four All-Big South honors (2007, 1st team as a relief pitcher and 2nd team as a DH; 2008, 2nd team at first base; 2009 1st team at first base).

Tabbed NCAA Conway Regional co-MVP and the 2009 Big South Tournament MVP.

Led the Big South in home runs in both 2008 (20) and 2009 (21).

Owns the CCU all-time record with 50 home runs, which ranks second in Big South history. Set the CCU single-season mark with 82 RBI, which ranked seventh in the NCAA for the 2009 season. Currently ranks third on the CCU all-time RBI list (184, which was second on the list when Anderson completed his career). Also on the CCU all-time lists, ranks third in career total bases (438), third in career slugging percentage (.624) and sixth in career saves (12).

His 10 saves in 2007 ranks sixth on the CCU single-season list, but was third at the time. Led the team with a .377 batting average in 2009 and his .343 career batting average ranks 18th in school history.

Marie Matrka

Women’s Tennis, 2001-05

Wilmington, Ohio (Wilmington HS)

Voted to the Big South All-Decade Team (2000-09).

Was the 2005 Big South Women’s Tennis Player of the Year.

A three-time All-Big South selection in singles and four-time All-Big South honoree in doubles.

Earned third team CoSIDA Academic All-America in 2004 and was a four-time ITA All-Academic Team member.

Was the Big South Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year in both 2004 and 2005.

Ranks third on the Coastal Carolina all-time singles wins list with 91 and is tied for second for all-time doubles wins with 92.

Anthony Meo

Baseball, 2009-11

Cranston, R.I. (Cranston West HS)

Drafted in the second round (63rd overall pick) of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mickey Brantley (35th overall pick in 1983) and Kirt Manwaring (35th overall pick in 1986) are the only Chants drafted higher than Meo.

As a sophomore in 2010, was a finalist for the Dick Howser Trophy, Golden Spikes Award and College Baseball Foundation Pitcher of the Year. Also named an All-American by the NCBWA (first team), Collegiate Baseball (second team), Ping! Baseball (second team) and American Baseball Coaches Association (third team). Voted the NCBWA District IV Player of the Year and was named the Big South Conference Pitcher of the Year.

Was named a Freshman All-American in 2009 by Louisville Slugger/Collegiate Baseball, Ping! Baseball and the NCBWA.

A three-time, first team All-Big South selection.

His 32 career wins ranks fourth in Big South history while is 2.52 career ERA ranks seventh. His 2.52 career ERA is second-best in the Division I era by a Chanticleer and the best by a starter.

Ranks in the CCU all-time top 10 in ERA (3rd), wins (5th), strikeouts (7th), lowest opponent batting average (7th) and games started (10th).

Tied a then Coastal Carolina single season record with 13 wins as a sophomore in 2010.

Was voted to the NCAA Clemson Regional All-Tournament Team as a senior in 2011 and the Big South All-Tournament team a freshman and sophomore in 2009-10.

Is the only player in Big South history to throw a no-hitter at the conference tournament.

Josh Norman

Football, 2008-11

Greenwood, S.C. (Greenwood HS)

Was drafted in the fifth round (143rd overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, a team he helped lead to Super Bowl 50. Was also voted first team All-Pro and to the NFL Pro Bowl for the 2015 season.

Second player in CCU and Big South history to play in Shrine Game (Jerome Simpson), the first CCU and second Big South player to play in Senior Bowl (Liberty’s Rashad Jennings 2009) and the only Big South Player to play in both all-star games.

As a senior in 2011 was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, given annually to the most outstanding defensive player in NCAA Division I FCS.

Named first team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Phil Steele, The Sports Network, College Sporting News and College Sports Journal as a senior in 2011.

As a sophomore (2009), tabbed third team All-American by the Associated Press and named to the College Sporting News All-American team.

A three-time, first team All-Big South honoree.

Set Coastal Carolina and Big South records with 48 career passes defended, which also ranked sixth in NCAA FCS history when he finished his career. Also set CCU and Big South record with 35 career pass break-ups and ranked second on the CCU and Big South lists for career interceptions (13).

In the CCU career record book, ranks in the top 10 in blocked kicks (t-1st), forced fumbles (t-4th), solo tackled (4th) and total tackles (8th).

Frank Talotta

Baseball, 1982-82

Pittsburgh, Pa. (Chartiers Valley HS)

Drafted in the 20th round (503rd overall) of the 1983 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros.

Among Coastal Carolina’s all-time career leaders, ranks fourth in batting average (.390) and sixth in triples (10). Overall, played in 107 career games and accumulated 24 home runs, 118 RBI and 53 stolen bases.

Helped Coastal reach the 1982 and 1983 NAIA College Worlds Series. Voted to the 1982 NAIA World Series All-Tournament Team after tying for the 12th-highest batting average (.417) in the tournament.

Over the 1982 and ’83 seasons, Coastal was 85-25-1 and won NAIA District 6 and Area 7 championships each season.

As a senior in 1983 led Coastal in at bats (210) and RBI (68) while hitting .395 with 83 hits, 14 home runs and 67 runs.