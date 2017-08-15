FIRST ALERT: Dog days of summer are here!

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The "Dog Days" are here to stay with plenty of heat, humidity and just a few storms through the weekend.

Only a stray storm or two will pass through the region during the evening hours but quickly die down as the sun sets this evening. We'll be left with mostly clear skies and a warm and muggy night with temperatures only dropping into the middle and upper 70s.

Wednesday will see another round of blazing sunshine through the early afternoon. Temperatures will quickly climb to 90 at the beach and into the lower 90s inland. The heat index will reach as high 101 to 105 at times from midday into the late afternoon. Most areas will stay rain free, but a stray storm or two will be possible in a few spots.

More of same is on tap through the end of the week and into the weekend. Each day will feature temperatures near 90 on the Grand Strand and lower 90s inland. High humidity will lead to a long stretch of daily heat index values of 101 to 105. Each afternoon will feature a few pop up thunderstorms.