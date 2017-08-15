FIRST ALERT: Dog days of summer are here!

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.More >>
Kids in Horry County go back to school on August 23, and some of them are going to notice a big difference when they get there. Armed security officers from US Security Associates will replace Horry County Police Department school resource officers on 18 campuses. In this WMBF News investigation, we took a close look at the difference between SROs and security officers, and what happened when another county took similar steps.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.More >>
The Coastal Carolina Department of Athletics announced David Anderson (baseball), Marie Matrka (women’s tennis), Anthony Meo (baseball), Josh Norman (football) and Frank Talotta (baseball) as the members of the George F. “Buddy” Sasser Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Loris man, who died at a local hospital late last month after being found in a ditch with a gunshot wound.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
Charles Brockman III and his father have walked together on the first day of class since kindergarten. Nothing has changed now that he is in college.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
Soon after a jury determined that Taylor Swift had been groped by a radio station host before a concert in Denver, the singer-songwriter vowed to become a voice for other victims of sexual assault.More >>
