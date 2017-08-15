Loris man charged with murder after victim found in ditch with gunshot wound, dies

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LORIS, SC (WMBF) – A suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of a Loris man, who died at a local hospital late last month after being found in a ditch with a gunshot wound.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Deterris Lamar Jackson, 22, of Loris, was booked Tuesday morning on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon under no bond.

Jackson is charged in connection with a July 27 shooting off of Cedar Branch Road in Loris.

According to a Horry County Police Department report, a man told law enforcement he was in his house when he heard gunshots, went outside and found a man lying in a ditch on Paddock Road. The victim was then driven by the man to the emergency room.

The victim was later identified by Horry County Coroner Robert Edge as 27-year-old William R. Simmons.

