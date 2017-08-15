Man arrested for violating protective order, harassing victim by phone

A man was arrested Monday in Scotland County after harassing someone by phone who had a domestic violence protective order against him. (Source: Raycom Media)

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man was arrested Monday in Scotland County after harassing someone by phone who had a domestic violence protective order against him.

According to an SCSO news release, Roger Lee Locklear was arrested for allegedly committing violation of domestic violence protective order and violation of court order.

The harassment occurred while he was on release on a previous felony arrest involving the same victim.

