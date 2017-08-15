Man shot while driving on Hwy. 57 in Longs

Horry County police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm while driving on Highway 57 in Longs Monday. (Source: Raycom Media)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating after a man was shot in the arm while driving on Highway 57 in Longs Monday.

According to a police report, officers responded to Tiger Mart at 104 East Highway 9 in Longs, where the victim pulled over in his Dodge Nitro. The man was on his way to the dumpster when he was shot. He didn’t know who shot him or where the shot came from, but he thought he was near the Waccamaw River when it happened.

The man was taken to the hospital and his car was towed.

