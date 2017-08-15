Horry County police take ‘Cinderella’ suspect into custody

A suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting in the Conway area on June 13, according to the Horry County Police Department.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting in the Conway area on June 13, according to the Horry County Police Department.More >>
A man wanted for attempted murder who the Horry County Police Department dubbed “Cinderella” because of a shoe he left at a crime scene is now in police custody, according to the department.More >>
A man wanted for attempted murder who the Horry County Police Department dubbed “Cinderella” because of a shoe he left at a crime scene is now in police custody, according to the department.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads.More >>
The Coast RTA needs your help. It put out signs for new bus stops, but they were removed over the weekend, and not by authorities.More >>
The Coast RTA needs your help. It put out signs for new bus stops, but they were removed over the weekend, and not by authorities.More >>
A man was arrested Monday in Scotland County after harassing someone by phone who had a domestic violence protective order against him.More >>
A man was arrested Monday in Scotland County after harassing someone by phone who had a domestic violence protective order against him.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is has been sentenced.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>
The CEOs of athletic wear manufacturer Under Armour and pharmaceutical company Merck resigned Monday from the White House's American Manufacturing Council.More >>