Horry County police take ‘Cinderella’ suspect into custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The red Air Force One sneaker that earned Jackson his "Cinderella" moniker. (Source: HCPD)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A man wanted for attempted murder who the Horry County Police Department dubbed “Cinderella” because of a shoe he left at a crime scene is now in police custody, according to the department.

“…the clock has struck midnight on Kenneth ‘Kelo’ Jackson AKA Cinderella and he is in police custody,” states a Facebook post by the HCPD.

According to a post on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, on June 15, officers were executing a felony warrant on another person when a man named Jackson fled on foot and left behind a red Air Force One sneaker.

A couple of weeks later, on June 29, while police were still searching for him, Jackson reportedly shot at a man several times after a fight in the Socastee area. One of the rounds struck the victim.

On July 1, police announced they were still looking for Jackson, but now for several charges: attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carry of a pistol.

On Tuesday, Police announced Jackson was in taken into custody by the HCPD, with assistance from the US Marshals Task Force, the State Law Enforcement Division and the ATF Gang Task Force.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.