Myrtle Beach issues record number of building permits

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on Bowling Green Road in Marion County. Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed the investigation.More >>
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on Bowling Green Road in Marion County. Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed the investigation.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.More >>
One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach set a record for number of building permits issued last fiscal year.More >>
The City of Myrtle Beach set a record for number of building permits issued last fiscal year.More >>
Following a June investigation, Conway police issued a warrant for a woman for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.More >>
Following a June investigation, Conway police issued a warrant for a woman for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".More >>
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".More >>
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.More >>
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is scheduled has been sentenced.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is scheduled has been sentenced.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in the south Woodlawn area.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in the south Woodlawn area.More >>