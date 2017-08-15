Myrtle Beach issues record number of building permits

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The City of Myrtle Beach set a record for number of building permits issued last fiscal year.

The city granted 6,521 building permits of all kinds in 2016 and 2017, a total construction value of $411,450,395, according to a city government Facebook page.

The mark is the third-highest annual construction value ever in the city. The high mark was $489.7 million in 2005 and 2006, followed by $427.3 million in 2006 and 2007, just before the Great Recession.

The totals included 445 new single family homes, up from 385 the year before, four new multi-family residential building and 34 new commercial buildings.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.