Death in Marion County under investigation by sheriff's office

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death on Bowling Green Road in Marion County.

Sheriff Brian Wallace confirmed the investigation began at about 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and the State Law Enforcement crime scene team is assisting.

This is at least the fourth death that has been investigated in Marion County in the several weeks. A 53-year-old man was shot and killed on Gilchrist Road on Sunday, two were charged after a 34-year-old man was found dead under a carport on West Marion Road on Friday, and another man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor on July 27.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.