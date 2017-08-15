UPDATE: One person shot, killed in armed robbery in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.

Officers responded to 501 Gaillard Street at 3:03 a.m. and aided an injured victim who later died after being taken to the hospital. Two men armed with a pistol and a rifle robbed several people gathered outside. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red cap. The other suspect was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and Khaki shorts. The two fled on foot.

Google lists the address as Gaillard Street Groceries.

Call FPD at 843-665-3191 with information.

