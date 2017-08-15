UPDATE: Coroner identifies man shot, killed in armed robbery in Florence Monday night

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a shooting on Gaillard Street in Florence Monday night, Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department confirmed.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken identified the victim as Xavier Washington, 34, of Florence. The body will be autopsied at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston Thursday morning.

Officers responded to 501 Gaillard Street at 3:03 a.m. and aided an injured victim who later died after being taken to the hospital. Two men armed with a pistol and a rifle robbed several people gathered outside. One suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a red cap. The other suspect was wearing a camouflage hooded sweatshirt and Khaki shorts. The two fled on foot.

Google lists the address as Gaillard Street Groceries.

Call FPD at 843-665-3191 with information.

