Conway woman wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor

Following a June investigation, Conway police issued a warrant for a woman for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.More >>
GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads. A bloodhound team searched the area. Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.More >>
The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year state accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment.More >>
The Marlboro County coroner confirmed that two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on Carolina Church Road.More >>
Members of Coast RTA are searching for several of its bus stop signs that went missing over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
White nationalists say they're planning more events after a rally drew hundreds of supporters to Virginia over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>
