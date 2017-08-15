Conway woman wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Conway woman wanted for criminal sexual conduct with minor

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Following a June investigation, Conway police issued a warrant for a woman for third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to a CPD news release, Alison Beth Price, 37, of Conway, is wanted and authorities ask you to call 843-248-1790 with information on her whereabouts.

