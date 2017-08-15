'You shot a mother in front of her child:' Baby's cries lead neighbor to woman's body in Green Sea

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

The location where the woman's body was found. (Source: Erin Edwards)

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.

The baby's cries led a neighbor to car, where they found the woman dead inside, according to the victim's family. The neighbor called 911, and police responded to the scene.

Latosha Nicole Lewis, 31, of Tabor City, N.C., was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. An autopsy was scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon.

"What kind of man or woman would do that? With a child in the car. That's the worst thing you could ever do to somebody," said Lorea Arthur, Lewis' friend.

According to HCPD spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads. A bloodhound team searched the area.

"I was just shocked. I can't believe it was someone I know, someone I really, really know. She just been to the house. Everybody just hanged out with her. Then the next the you know we get a call saying our friend is deceased," said Arthur.

Police have not identified any suspects in the homicide investigation.

Lewis' friends and family are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"Turn yourself in; what you did was wrong. You shot a mother in front of her child, her 6-month-old baby. You need to turn yourself in," said Arthur.

