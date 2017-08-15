Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Green Sea

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads. A bloodhound team searched the area.

Police have not identified any suspects in the homicide investigation.

