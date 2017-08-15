Coroner identifies woman found dead with gunshot wound in Green Sea

The location where the woman's body was found. (Source: Erin Edwards)

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found in Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning.

Latosha Nicole Lewis, age 31 from Tabor City was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. An autopsy is scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon.

According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads. A bloodhound team searched the area.

Police have not identified any suspects in the homicide investigation.

