Baby's cries lead neighbor to woman's body in Green Sea

Kids in Horry County go back to school on August 23, and some of them are going to notice a big different when they get there. Armed security guards from US Security Associates will replace Horry County Police Department school resource officers on 18 campuses. In this WMBF News investigation, we take a close look at the difference between SROs and security guards, and what happened when another county took similar steps.More >>
Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.More >>
Investigators have ruled out any “malicious activity” that could have caused the fire in Socastee Monday morning that killed a 70-year-old woman, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue investigators determined the fire on Keith Street in the early morning hours of August 14 originated in the living room area of the home, according to a news release.More >>
The Great American Eclipse hits the coast of Oregon at 11:44 a.m. EST on August 21 and sweeps across the country, leaving South Carolina’s coast at 4:09 p.m. A WMBF News investigation into Google search trends found interest in the eclipse swept across the country as well, but at a much slower rate.More >>
A suspect has been arrested in a drive-by shooting in the Conway area on June 13, according to the Horry County Police Department.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old from Hidalgo County on Monday. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that Priscilla Martinez has been recovered after her uncle led deputies on a three-county vehicle pursuit.More >>
