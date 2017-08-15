Baby's cries lead neighbor to woman's body in Green Sea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

breaking

Baby's cries lead neighbor to woman's body in Green Sea

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and WMBF News Staff
Connect
The location where the woman's body was found. (Source: Erin Edwards) The location where the woman's body was found. (Source: Erin Edwards)

GREEN SEA, SC (WMBF) – Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.

The baby's cries led a neighbor to car, where they found the woman dead inside, according to the victim's family. The neighbor called 911, and police responded to the scene.

Latosha Nicole Lewis, age 31 from Tabor City was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after midnight Tuesday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick. An autopsy is scheduled for late Tuesday afternoon.

According to HCPD Spokeswoman Krystal Dotson, the woman’s body was found at the intersection of Church and Carolina roads. A bloodhound team searched the area.

Police have not identified any suspects in the homicide investigation.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • WMBF Investigates Horry County Schools' decision to replace SROs with security guards

    WMBF Investigates Horry County Schools' decision to replace SROs with security guards

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 3:19 PM EDT2017-08-15 19:19:24 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Kids in Horry County go back to school on August 23, and some of them are going to notice a big different when they get there. Armed security guards from US Security Associates will replace Horry County Police Department school resource officers on 18 campuses. In this WMBF News investigation, we take a close look at the difference between SROs and security guards, and what happened when another county took similar steps.

    More >>

    Kids in Horry County go back to school on August 23, and some of them are going to notice a big different when they get there. Armed security guards from US Security Associates will replace Horry County Police Department school resource officers on 18 campuses. In this WMBF News investigation, we take a close look at the difference between SROs and security guards, and what happened when another county took similar steps.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Baby's cries lead neighbor to woman's body in Green Sea

    Baby's cries lead neighbor to woman's body in Green Sea

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 3:13 PM EDT2017-08-15 19:13:20 GMT
    The location where the woman's body was found. (Source: Erin Edwards)The location where the woman's body was found. (Source: Erin Edwards)

    Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.

    More >>

    Horry County police detectives are investigating after the body of a woman was found Green Sea with a gunshot wound Tuesday morning. A police report and friends of the victim confirm that a small child was found alongside the woman in the car.

    More >>

  • 'Malicious activity' did not cause house fire that killed woman in Socastee early Monday

    'Malicious activity' did not cause house fire that killed woman in Socastee early Monday

    Tuesday, August 15 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-08-15 18:58:25 GMT
    (Source: WMBF News)(Source: WMBF News)

    Investigators have ruled out any “malicious activity” that could have caused the fire in Socastee Monday morning that killed a 70-year-old woman, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue investigators determined the fire on Keith Street in the early morning hours of August 14 originated in the living room area of the home, according to a news release.

    More >>

    Investigators have ruled out any “malicious activity” that could have caused the fire in Socastee Monday morning that killed a 70-year-old woman, but the exact cause is still under investigation. Horry County Fire Rescue investigators determined the fire on Keith Street in the early morning hours of August 14 originated in the living room area of the home, according to a news release.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly