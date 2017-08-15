Florence Police Department receives state accreditation after positive assessment

The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year state accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment.More >>
The Marlboro County coroner confirmed that two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on Carolina Church Road.More >>
Members of Coast RTA are searching for several of its bus stop signs that went missing over the weekend.More >>
Florence School District One hosted its annual professional practices conference to help prepare teachers and staff for the upcoming school year.More >>
A Pawleys Island native was one of thousands of protesters speaking out against white supremacy on Saturday.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Savannah gym is receiving tons of social media buzz after pop star Justin Bieber direct messaged the gym to ask about one of their female employees.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
