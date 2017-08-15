Florence Police Department receives state accreditation after po - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence Police Department receives state accreditation after positive assessment

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year state accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment. (Source: WMBF News) The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year state accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment.

According to an FPD news release, the standards for accreditation focus on policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

The results of a review of the last three year’s files showed a commitment to professionalism and excellence in the delivery of law enforcement services and dedication to being a community-oriented policing agency.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly