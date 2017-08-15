Florence Police Department receives state accreditation after positive assessment

The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year state accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The South Carolina Police Accreditation Council presented the Florence Police Department with a three-year accreditation following a voluntary May 30 and 31 assessment.

According to an FPD news release, the standards for accreditation focus on policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

The results of a review of the last three year’s files showed a commitment to professionalism and excellence in the delivery of law enforcement services and dedication to being a community-oriented policing agency.

