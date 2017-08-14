Coast RTA searches for missing bus stop signs

Members of Coast RTA are searching for several of its bus stop signs that went missing over the weekend.More >>
Florence School District One hosted its annual professional practices conference to help prepare teachers and staff for the upcoming school year.
A Pawleys Island native was one of thousands of protesters speaking out against white supremacy on Saturday.
Hip replacement surgery is certainly not new, but doctors in Conway say they have tweaked the procedure to make it less invasive.
TUESDAY ON WMBF NEWS – With Horry County Schools' decision to replace Horry County Police School Resource Officers with armed security guards, our WMBF Investigates team took a deep look at what this will mean for your students in the upcoming school year.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can't trust current eclipse maps.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.
The nonprofit group Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) has been tracking hate groups of all kinds in the United States for years. The SPLC is a very well known legal advocacy organization specializing in civil rights and public interest litigation.
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
