Coast RTA searches for missing bus stop signs

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Members of Coast RTA are searching for several of its bus stop signs that went missing over the weekend.

According to a press release, 14 signs for the transit authority’s Route 2 – Conway to Loris – were installed last week. Eight of them are reportedly missing.

“According to our contacts, no one with the county removed the signs over the weekend,” said Coast RTA general manager Brian Piascik. “At this point, we have determined that whoever removed the signs did so without authorization.”

Anyone with information about the missing bus stop signs is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at (843) 915-5350. The release stated that if anyone is willing to return the signs, they may do so at Coast RTA’s Conway terminal, located at 1418 Third Avenue, with no questions asked.

