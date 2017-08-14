WMBF Investigates Horry County Schools' decision to replace SROs with security guards

TUESDAY ON WMBF NEWS – With Horry County Schools’ decision to replace Horry County Police School Resource Officers with armed security guards, our WMBF Investigates team took a deep look at what this will mean for your students in the upcoming school year.

Tomorrow at 6 a.m., we’ll have a report examining what happened when another South Carolina county, Chester County, made a similar move.

Back in 2015, the Chester County school board decided to get rid of four of their SROs and hire armed security guards.

The move didn’t last long, as this article from our news partner WBTV shows:

That’s not the only story. A student at an elementary school was able to take a security officer's gun from his holster:

We’ll have even more from the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, as well as an attorney involved in a lawsuit over one security guard’s questionable use of force.

Then at 11 p.m., we’ll have another full report on what Horry County Schools’ decision means for local students and parents.

We’ll take a look at the training differences between SROs and SLED-certified guards. Take a look at the SLED training requirements below.

USSA, the company will be supplying the guards to HCS, detained 40 more hours of training they do to make sure their officers are ready to work in school environments. Here’s a look at what that training entails:

We’ll have much more on the switch from SROs to private security from all parties involved, including members of the school board, and a statement from USSA.

Tune in Tuesday at 6 a.m. and 11 p.m. for our full reports.

Read the PDFs below to see the primary basic and primary plus SLED training that USSA security guards undergo:

