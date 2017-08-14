Local woman among protesters in Charlottesville

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Pawleys Island native was one of thousands of protesters speaking out against white supremacy on Saturday.

Nancy Tansey's daughter, Sarah Tansey, lives in Charlottesville, Virginia with her two children. Sarah is an activist and often gets involved with events, including the one on Saturday.

"We knew this one was coming and she told us that this was going to be big. If I could have been there with her I would have, but instead I was here and we are taking care of her kids,” said Nancy Tansey.

According to her mother, Sarah texted her at 9 a.m. Saturday to tell her that she was heading to the protest and was leaving her phone at home.

Hours later, Nancy Tansey saw the news. She and her grandchildren watched and waited to hear that Sarah was OK.

"We were watching it on TV and there were certain people they pointed out. They saw their Uncle Frank and they saw another friend,” said Tansey.

After hours of waiting, Nancy Tansey received good news.

"At 4, I finally got a call from my middle daughter that said Sarah had contacted her and she was OK,” she said.

However, one of Sarah’s friends was hurt.

"From what I understand, Star got knocked over and her leg got run over,” said Nancy Tansey.

Star had surgery on her leg to save her foot. According to Nancy Tansey, she will have another surgery on her knee.

While Tansey said her daughter's body was fine, it's her heart that needs time to heal.

"I feel very proud of my daughter, of her partner, of all her friends and all the people who were there, because it's something that needed to be done," she said. "You don't let a group like that come into your community to terrorize you and don't stand up to that.”

A crowdfunding page has been started to help Star and her family with medical expenses. To donate, click here.

