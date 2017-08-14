Nichols woman charged with murder in shooting death of Mullins man

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MARION, SC (WMBF) – A Nichols woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal weekend shooting that claimed the life of a Mullins man.

According to a press release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Donna Hewitt Walters, 46, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Walters’ charges stem from the Sunday shooting death of 53-year-old Lester Wade Walters. Deputies to an incident on Opal Court on Sunday.

