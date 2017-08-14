WMBF News hosting Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice Tuesday, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WMBF News hosting Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice Tuesday, Aug. 22

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events next week; one of his stops will be right here at WMBF News.

We’re sitting down with the congressman to get your questions answered, and he’ll do it live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

The Facebook Town Hall will take place on August 22 at noon. Rep. Rice will be live with us for one hour.

You can of course log on to the WMBF News Facebook page to ask your questions live during the event, but we encourage you to get them in ahead of time by emailing townhall@wmbfnews.com

