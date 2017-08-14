WATCH LIVE: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice today at noon

Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
A man was found unresponsive in the Sampit River in Georgetown Tuesday morning.More >>
U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops will be right here at WMBF News. We’re sitting down with the congressman to get your questions answered, and he’ll do it live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com. The Facebook Town Hall will take place on August 22 at noon. Rep. Rice will be live with us for one hour.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a shoplifting suspect.More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men Monday night on assault charges.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
A family hike in a western New York gorge turns tragic when a mother and father died after falling off a cliff and their 4-year-old son was seriously injured.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Conway police have responded to the CresCom Bank location Monday afternoon following an armed robbery, according to Conway Police Lt. Selena Small.More >>
Detectives are on the scene where the body of a small child was discovered today, August 21 around 3 p.m.More >>
