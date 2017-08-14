WATCH LIVE: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice today at noon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops will be right here at WMBF News.

We’re sitting down with the congressman to get your questions answered, and he’ll do it live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

Mobile users tap here to watch the livestream, or go here to watch live on Facebook and interact with Rep. Rice live.

The Facebook Town Hall will take place on August 22 at noon. Rep. Rice will be live with us for one hour.

You can of course log on to the WMBF News Facebook page to ask your questions live during the event, but we encourage you to get them in ahead of time by emailing townhall@wmbfnews.com

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.