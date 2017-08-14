WATCH: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice

Four juveniles who were reportedly involved in what police described as a “misguided prank” in Carolina Forest earlier this month have each been charged in connection with the incident, which parents in the area called an attempted kidnapping. All four juveniles will be charged with breach of peace and will be issued a juvenile summons, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.More >>
U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops was right here at WMBF News. Anchor Michael Maely sat down with the congressman to get your questions answered live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.More >>
The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.More >>
Police have identified a person of interest in the bank robbery at CresCom Bank Monday that left two employees dead. Brandon Michael Council, 32, of Wilson, North Carolina is wanted by Conway Police for questioning, and is considered to be armed and dangerous.More >>
A man was found unresponsive in the Sampit River in Georgetown Tuesday morning.More >>
A 4-year-old boy who has never had a haircut is being barred from attending school until he gets one.More >>
What would you do with a few hundred million?More >>
The USS John S. McCain, a guided missile destroyer, collided with an oil tanker east of Singapore early Monday.More >>
The woman says the coyote attacked her 10 or 15 times, leaving her with many deep injuries.More >>
If that blanket-wrapped baby had rolled off that ledge ...More >>
The man accused of abducting a 2-month-old then abandoning the boy on a ledge of an overpass along I-20 says God told him to do it.More >>
Ohio officials say a county judge was shot and wounded as he walked toward a courthouse, and the suspect was killed when a probation officer returned fire.More >>
Charges are pending against Ebony Oluwasegva, 34, in connection with a Sunday morning domestic violence incident on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus that resulted in the death of the boy.More >>
He said he turned himself in "to get this business reconciled, get this behind me, man."More >>
Day care worker Valarie Rena Patterson, 46, of Mobile, was booked into Metro Jail Tuesday morning on a corpse abuse charge.More >>
“The woman told me it was reserved for mothers with strollers, and I asked her, since it wasn’t occupied and it does have a handicap sign, if I might use it, and she still told me no,” said Dani Darouse, who lost a leg after a motorcycle accident last year.More >>
