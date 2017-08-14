WATCH: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops was right here at WMBF News.

Anchor Michael Maely sat down with the congressman to get your questions answered live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

The congressman answered a wide variety of questions, from President Trump's statements Monday on Afghanistan to the failed repeal of Obamacare, to First Amendment rights for constituents. Watch the complete hour-long town hall in the video player above.

The Facebook Town Hall took place on August 22 at noon. Rep. Rice was live with us for one hour.

