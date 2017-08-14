WATCH: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

WATCH: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice

By Ian Cross, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: rice.house.gov) (Source: rice.house.gov)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops was right here at WMBF News.

Anchor Michael Maely sat down with the congressman to get your questions answered live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

The congressman answered a wide variety of questions, from President Trump's statements Monday on Afghanistan to the failed repeal of Obamacare, to First Amendment rights for constituents. Watch the complete hour-long town hall in the video player above.

The Facebook Town Hall took place on August 22 at noon. Rep. Rice was live with us for one hour.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    4 teens charged for 'misguided prank' in Carolina Forest, police confirm

    4 teens charged for 'misguided prank' in Carolina Forest, police confirm

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:58:05 GMT
    Image of the black Yukon as it was being chased through a Carolina Forest neighborhood after the alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: Dr. Barb Horn)Image of the black Yukon as it was being chased through a Carolina Forest neighborhood after the alleged kidnapping attempt. (Source: Dr. Barb Horn)

    Four juveniles who were reportedly involved in what police described as a “misguided prank” in Carolina Forest earlier this month have each been charged in connection with the incident, which parents in the area called an attempted kidnapping. All four juveniles will be charged with breach of peace and will be issued a juvenile summons, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.

    More >>

    Four juveniles who were reportedly involved in what police described as a “misguided prank” in Carolina Forest earlier this month have each been charged in connection with the incident, which parents in the area called an attempted kidnapping. All four juveniles will be charged with breach of peace and will be issued a juvenile summons, according to a news release from the Horry County Police Department.

    More >>

  • WATCH: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice

    WATCH: Facebook Town Hall with Rep. Tom Rice

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:38 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:38:37 GMT
    (Source: rice.house.gov)(Source: rice.house.gov)

    U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops was right here at WMBF News. Anchor Michael Maely sat down with the congressman to get your questions answered live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

    More >>

    U.S. Representative Tom Rice is hosting a series of town hall-style events this week; one of his stops was right here at WMBF News. Anchor Michael Maely sat down with the congressman to get your questions answered live on the WMBF News Facebook page and on WMBFNews.com.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    Two employees killed during bank robbery in Conway Monday identified

    Two employees killed during bank robbery in Conway Monday identified

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 1:35 PM EDT2017-08-22 17:35:49 GMT
    Left: Katie Skeen, Source: Johnson Funeral Home. Right: Donna Major, Source: Donna Major's Facebook pageLeft: Katie Skeen, Source: Johnson Funeral Home. Right: Donna Major, Source: Donna Major's Facebook page

    The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

    More >>

    The county coroner's office has identified the two employees killed during the robbery of a CresCom Bank in Conway. The victims are: Donna Major, 59 years old, from Conway and Kathryn "Katie" Skeen, 36 years old, from Green Sea, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly