Eclipse glasses still available at Georgetown libraries, eclipse events

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - If you're still looking to get your hands on some free solar eclipse viewing glasses, the Georgetown County Library still has some available.

According to a Facebook post from Georgetown Libraries, one pair of glasses per person can be claimed while supplies last at Georgetown and Waccamaw Libraries, as well as at the remaining pre-eclipse events scheduled by the organization.

Find more details about where to find the glasses and the upcoming events here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.