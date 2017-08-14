McLeod Health offers back-to-school advice - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

McLeod Health offers back-to-school advice

Doctors remind parents to make sure both they and their children are up-to-date on vaccines.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - This week marks the first day of classes for many area students.

With the new school year on the horizon, doctors at McLeod Health are helping to get everyone back to class on a healthy and safe note.

Doctors at McLeod Regional Hospital are encouraging parents to make check-up appointments to ensure all shots and vaccinations are up to date for their children.

For a student who is a teen or pre-teen, doctors said those age groups are normally due for some type of vaccination.

More specifically, if a child is 11, 12 or 16 years of age, it may be time for the Meningococcal vaccine.

Vaccines can be a controversial subject for some parents. Doctors at McLeod have one specific message. 

“Vaccines have been proven time and again to be fully effective in preventing the spread of disease, and the suspicion that vaccines cause negative harm towards children has been thoroughly discredited in all the major health publications,” said Dr. Daniel McCorry with McLeod Family Health.

Healthcare professionals advised that children eat a healthy breakfast every day, because studies show students who fill up in the morning do better in school.

They also suggest encouraging students to stay away from sugary sweets and soft drinks

Furthermore, soap and water go a long way in stopping the spread of germs.

“Washing hands and using hand sanitizer, keep surfaces clean and prevent sending sick children to school. Some can be prevented early in the year by vaccines,” McCorry said.

