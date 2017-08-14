Marla shows how to make a pinhole viewer for the solar eclipse

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – If you’re having trouble finding solar eclipse glasses, or if you want a fun craft activity to do with your kids, you can easily make a pinhole viewer with materials found around the house.

Meteorologist Marla Branson sat down with her son Owen to walk through the steps of creating a pinhole viewer out of a cereal box, some white paper, aluminum foil and tape.

Marla says she actually prefers the pinhole viewer over eclipse glasses for children, as kids have to face away from the sun to use it, and there’s no chance of them accidentally being exposed directly to the sun if they’re not using the glasses properly.

