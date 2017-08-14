Coroner: Eight-year-old, 2-month-old killed in Marlboro County crash

The Marlboro County coroner confirmed that two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on Carolina Church Road.More >>
A 70-year-old woman was killed in an overnight fire in Socastee. Others living in the home managed to get out safely, thanks to smoke detectors installed by Horry County Fire Rescue just two weeks ago. Horry County fire officials said while the loss here is unfortunate, they're thankful three people are alive today because of working smoke detectors.More >>
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a resort Monday afternoon for a Hazmat call after something in the pool area caused people to have breathing and skin irritation.More >>
The CCU Department of Athletics and Raycom Sports have announced that the Chanticleers’ football game vs. UAB on Sept. 16 at Legion Field will be a regionally syndicated broadcast with kickoff set for 1 p.m. The game will be televised locally in Myrtle Beach and Florence on WMBF News and in Birmingham on WBRC Fox 6More >>
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division conducted alcohol compliance checks in Murrells Inlet in the Marsh Walk area Friday night.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Here's how President Donald Trump's statements compare to previous presidents' remarks on other racial incidents.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
