Coroner: Eight-year-old, 2-month-old killed in Marlboro County crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County coroner confirmed that two children were killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened Monday morning on Carolina Church Road.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the victims as 8-year-old Lekea Brewington and 2-month-old Latwain McLaughin.

According to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:45 a.m. Monday on Carolina Church Road.

The driver of a 2003 Infinity four-door was traveling east on the road when they ran off the left side of the side, and struck a ditch and a ditch culvert, Collins said.

Both the driver and the front-seat passenger were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The passenger was killed and the driver was taken to an area hospital, according to Collins.

He added there were two passengers in the back seat who were not restrained. One of them died as the result of the crash while the other was taken to a local hospital.

