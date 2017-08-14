Fire department responds to Hazmat call at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to a resort Monday afternoon for a Hazmat call after something in the pool area caused people to have breathing and skin irritation.

The MBFD responded to the Hazmat call at the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort, confirmed Jon Evans with the MBFD.

Two juveniles were taken to the hospital to be checked out, and seven others were checked out at the hotel, but not transported for treatment, Evans said.

The hotel was blocked off Monday afternoon, but Evans did not believe there is any continued threat. They are investigating the cause.

Stay tuned to WMBF News for more details as this story develops.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.