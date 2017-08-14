Raycom Sports to broadcast Coastal Carolina vs. UAB game

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The CCU Department of Athletics and Raycom Sports have announced that the Chanticleers’ football game vs. UAB on Sept. 16 at Legion Field will be a regionally syndicated broadcast with kickoff set for 1 p.m.

The game will be televised locally in Myrtle Beach and Florence on WMBF News and in Birmingham on WBRC Fox 6

“WMBF News is proud and excited to broadcast the CCU/UAB Football game to our viewers in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. We are partnering with Raycom sports and our sister station WBRC FOX 6 News in Birmingham, Alabama to make this game an event CCU fans can enjoy and support the team,” said Sarah Miles, VP & General Manager of WMBF News.

Coastal Carolina is making the jump to FBS this season and will participate as members of the Sun Belt Conference. The Chanticleers were 10-2 overall last year with their only two losses coming to Jacksonville State (27-26) and Charleston Southern (59-58).

The Blazers are 9-9 all-time against teams currently in the Sun Belt, and the game on Sept. 16 marks the first time UAB and Coastal Carolina will meet on the gridiron. The Blazers make a return trip to Myrtle Beach next season, Sept. 8, 2018.

CCU is now less than 30 days away from kickoff on Sept 2. vs. U Mass at Brooks Stadium. Season and single game tickets are on sale. Click here to purchase tickets.

