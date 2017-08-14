Deputies issue several citations during alcohol compliance checks in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division conducted alcohol compliance checks in Murrells Inlet in the Marsh Walk area Friday night.

According to a GCSO news release, deputies issued citations for open container and minor in possession of alcohol. A bartender at the Tuna Shak at 4123 Highway 17 Business was cited for selling beer to a minor.

