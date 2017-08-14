Residents at senior living community take over 1 million steps in 4 weeks

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Talk about stepping up to the challenge! Residents at the Pee Dee Gardens senior living community in Florence teamed up and recorded over 1 million steps with pedometers in just four weeks.

The resident broke up into teams and wore pedometers for the Walking Challenge, sponsored by Gentiva Home Health, according to a news release from the DePaul Senior Living Community.

The pedometers were read weekly by Michelle Anderlik of Gentiva’s Kindred at Home, and all participants received a medal and certificate.

Pee Dee Gardens residents Jerry Frazier, Ouida Evans, Virginia Hudson and Brenda Bullard were among those who proudly accepted their Step-It-Up Awards for participating in the Walking Challenge.

