Murrells Inlet man wins $250,000 lottery prize, cries

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) – A Murrells Inlet man won a prize of $250,000 in the South Carolina lottery, and cried.

According to an SC Lottery news release, the man was on the way to work when he stopped at the Markette Store number 21 at 4584 Highway 17 South. Along with his coffee, he bought a Ca$h Blast! scratch-off ticket and few minutes into his workday, he called to ask off the rest of the day.

“He was in tears when he got home,” said his wife. “He told me: ‘We are going to Columbia right now.’”

The couple will use the money to pay off their house.

“And we are going to take a trip, one that we’ve wanted to take for a long time,” said the winner.

There are two top prizes of $250,000 remaining in the $10 Ca$h Blast! game, at odds of one in 660,000. The Markette store will receive a commission of $2,500 for selling the claimed ticket.

