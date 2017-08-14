Body found in Lumberton identified; gunshot wound caused death - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Body found in Lumberton identified; gunshot wound caused death

By Matt Corpening, Digital Content Producer
A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton the evening of Aug. 8, and the death is being investigated as a homicide. (Source: Raycom Media)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton the evening of Aug. 8, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The NC Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Michael Powell, 36, of Lumberton. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound.

Officers with the Lumberton Police Department located the body at around 10 p.m., according to an LPD news release. Detectives and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation worked the crime scene, and are handling the case as a homicide based on evidence at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

