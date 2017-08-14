Body found in Lumberton identified; gunshot wound caused death

A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton the evening of Aug. 8, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
A decomposed male body was found in the wooded area near the end of Leggett Street in Lumberton the evening of Aug. 8, and the death is being investigated as a homicide.More >>
Local officials and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to spread awareness about school traffic safety as classes are almost back in session. Horry County Council, Horry County Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are working together to promote this campaign.More >>
Local officials and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to spread awareness about school traffic safety as classes are almost back in session. Horry County Council, Horry County Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are working together to promote this campaign.More >>
A non-profit organization is working to help homeless people get off the streets in cities around the country, including right here in Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, Cardio Blessings members Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum spent 24 hours out on the street in Myrtle Beach.More >>
A non-profit organization is working to help homeless people get off the streets in cities around the country, including right here in Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, Cardio Blessings members Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum spent 24 hours out on the street in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Dozens of people came out to Valor Park Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the violence of the weekend in Charlottesville. The event was organized by the local group Grand Strand Action Together.More >>
Dozens of people came out to Valor Park Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the violence of the weekend in Charlottesville. The event was organized by the local group Grand Strand Action Together.More >>
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
Marshawn Lynch sits during anthem before Oakland's preseason loss in Arizona.More >>
Marshawn Lynch sits during anthem before Oakland's preseason loss in Arizona.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department made several arrests Saturday in connection to prostitution.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department made several arrests Saturday in connection to prostitution.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>