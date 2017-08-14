Local leaders promote school traffic safety

Find all the news and information you need for the 2015-2016 school year hereMore >>
Local officials and law enforcement agencies are teaming up to spread awareness about school traffic safety as classes are almost back in session. Horry County Council, Horry County Police and South Carolina Highway Patrol are working together to promote this campaign.More >>
A non-profit organization is working to help homeless people get off the streets in cities around the country, including right here in Myrtle Beach. On Sunday, Cardio Blessings members Jake Strickland and LaDarren Landrum spent 24 hours out on the street in Myrtle Beach.More >>
Dozens of people came out to Valor Park Sunday night for a candlelight vigil to honor the victims of the violence of the weekend in Charlottesville. The event was organized by the local group Grand Strand Action Together.More >>
The driver of a pick-up truck was killed Sunday night after crashing into a power pole on Dongola Highway near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is at the scene of a deadly fire in the Socastee area.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
The recent rash of overdose cases in Salisbury and Rowan County became a stark reality for store and restaurant owners and shoppers on the sidewalks of downtown Salisbury on Friday afternoon.More >>
Crews in Walker County have found a car that went off a bridge on I-22 and into the Warrior River early Monday morning.More >>
A man and his son were tied up and robbed, and Ohio County Sheriff's deputies say it was by his daughter and son in-law.More >>
